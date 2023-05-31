Men’s Basketball Rebuilds Under Beard

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss men’s basketball continues to build going into the first season under the Rebels new head coach Chris Beard.

On Tuesday, Beard and his staff got the news that senior Matthew Murrell will play for the Rebels, along with Auburn transfer guard Allen Flanigan.

Murrell returns after testing the NBA waters.

In his junior season, Murrell led the team in scoring as he averaged 14.4 points per game with 104 rebounds in 30 games.

In his career, the Memphis, Tennessee, native has played in 88 games with 910 points in an Ole Miss uniform, posting 70 steals and 251 rebounds.

Flanigan announced his decision on social media.

Flanigan played in 114 games during his four years at Auburn with 69 starts and averaging 8.5 ppg.

Last season, he averaged 10.1 points in 34 games.