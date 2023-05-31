Ole Miss Men’s Tennis’ Engelhardt Named Third-Team CSC Academic All-American

Lucas Engelhardt Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss men’s tennis senior Lukas Engelhardt has been named a College Sports Communicators Third-Team Academic All-American for the 2022-23 season, the CSC announced on Wednesday.

Engelhardt – a senior native of Augsburg, Germany – is the first Rebel men’s tennis player to earn the honor since 2014 when Johan Backstrom also was named third-team. Engelhardt has excelled both on the court and in the classroom, totaling 51 singles wins and 46 doubles victories in his Ole Miss career. In the 2022-23 season, Engelhardt won 35 total matches, including a 15-7 mark on the 44th-ranked doubles team with partner Nikola Slavic.

In the classroom, Engelhardt holds a perfect 4.0 GPA through eight semesters with the Rebels. He walked across the stage this May with a degree in international business management from the School of Business Administration. Engelhardt has been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll each year of his Ole Miss career, as well as making the Chancellor’s Honor Roll each semester as an undergraduate student.

This spring, Engelhardt was also recognized as a Taylor Medalist, the highest academic honor conferred by the University of Mississippi. The honor is given out annually to less than one percent of the student body, and is awarded to students who are nominated for outstanding scholarship in their particular field combined with superior work in all other subjects. To be eligible, a student must have a GPA of 3.90 or higher and completed at least 105 hours of overall course credit.

Engelhardt will return for his final year of eligibility with the Rebels in 2023-24.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports