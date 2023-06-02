Ole Miss Track & Field’s Eckford, Young Jr. Named to SEC Community Service Team

Ole Miss track & field seniors Jayda Eckford and Ahmad Young Jr. have been named to the SEC Community Service Team for the 2022-23 school year, the conference announced Thursday.

This is the second consecutive year Eckford has made the team, and her community service activities for 2022-23 include: Adopt A Basket, through which the athletics department donated Thanksgiving baskets to families in need throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University community (LOU); collected over 1,300 items and completed 107 holiday baskets for the Adopt-a-Basket initiative; Feed The Sip, which helped collect and donate more than 5,000 non-perishable food items for the children in Tunica and Quitman counties; MS Tornado Relief, which helped collect more than 6,000 non-perishable food items and hygiene products for those affected by tornadoes this spring in the Mississippi Delta; Jackson, MS Water Collection, which collected more than 5,000 bottles of water for families in need throughout the Jackson area in response to the water crisis.

Young Jr., likewise, contributed to numerous activities this school year, including: Adopt A Basket; Feed The Sip; the Jackson, MS Water Collection; and Reading with the Rebels, where he visited the local elementary schools in the L.O.U. areas to promote reading literacy and engage with students in the classrooms.

Both Rebels are set to represent Ole Miss at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships, slated for June 7-10 at the University of Texas. Eckford is on her fourth straight trip to outdoor nationals as a member of the Rebel women’s 4×100-meter relay, while Young Jr. will compete in his first national meet in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports