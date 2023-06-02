The Road to Omaha Gets Underway

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Courtesy of Wikipedia

The 2023 Road to Omaha gets underway today as 68 teams take the diamond in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

This season, the SEC continued to dominate the field with 10 of the 14 schools getting into the field and a record eight host sites.

The SEC received four top eight seeds to where they won’t have to play away from until Omaha in No.2 Florida, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 5 LSU and No. 6 Vanderbilt.

The other four of the 16 seeds went to No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 15 South Carolina and No. 16 Alabama.

Tennessee and Texas A&M both made the field of 64 as the Vols will play at the No. 4 Clemson regional and the Aggies are going to No. 8 Stanford.

This year, there will not be a repeat of the national champion as Ole Miss didn’t make the field after finishing the regular season with a 25-29 overall record and a 6-24 mark in the SEC.

The past two national champions come from the state of Mississippi as Mississippi State won the title in 2021. Last year, Ole Miss claimed the crown after being the last team selected in the field.

Each game can be watched on ESPN + or the ESPN family of networks.