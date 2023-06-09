Ole Miss Second Baseman Peyton Chatagnier Enters the Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier announced that he was entering the transfer portal on Friday.

Chatagnier made his announcement public on social media as he gave thanks to Rebel Nation.

“The last four years at Ole Miss have been greater than I could ever imagined. From day one of stepping onto campus, I have been welcomed and supported by the greatest fanbase. I have learned countless lessons, made the best memories and have been lucky enough to call my teammates some of my greatest friends. The Ole Miss faculty and coaching staff has guided me every step of the way, on the field and across the stage,” Chatagnier said.

This past season, Chatagnier started in and played in 51 games with a .261 batting average, 10 home runs, 26 RBI and 32 runs scored.

In his junior season, Chatagnier hit .248 with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, 47 runs scored and 12 doubles as Ole Miss one its first National Championship in program history for baseball. In the opening game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma, Chatagnier delivered three hits and an RBI.

The Cypress, Texas native spent four years in a Rebel uniform with a career .265 batting average 31 home runs, three triples, 36 doubles, 143 runs scored and 127 RBI.

On defense, Chatagnier had a .968 fielding percentage with 334 assists and 264 put outs for Ole Miss.