Ole Miss Softball’s Paige Smith Returns for Final Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss softball player Paige Smith announced on Monday that she is going to return to the program for her final season.

Smith took to social media to let Rebel Nation that she is going to return to the diamond for her fifth season.

This past season, Smith started and played in all 60 games with a .229 batting average and 40 hits, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Smith helped lead Ole Miss to their seventh straight NCAA appearance.

The Corona, Calif., native has a .255 batting average over the last four years with 32 home runs, 30 doubles, 89 runs and 134 RBIs in a Ole Miss uniform.