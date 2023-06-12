Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Inks Transfer Ava Hrastar

Ole Miss women’s tennis has signed transfer Ava Hrastar from Georgia Tech to the 2023-24 roster, head coach Mark Beyers announced Sunday.

“I chose Ole Miss because I love the coaches, the place, and it’s still not too far from home,” said Hrastar. “I wanted to experience something different and play for the SEC.”

Despite redshirting this past season with the Yellow Jackets, Hrastar comes to the Rebels with a 36-22 career singles record and a 36-22 career doubles record in two seasons at Georgia Tech. She primarily played at No. 2 singles and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. She has also been ranked as high as No. 6 in doubles and No. 65 in singles.

Hrastad was off to a tremendous 2022-23 campaign, going 3-0 in singles, along with a doubles victory before an injury ended her season.

The Duluth, Georgia native looked to build on her stellar sophomore campaign that featured a 21-10 doubles record on her way to earning NCAA All-American honors. She also received All-ACC Third Team honors in 2022 with a 19-13 singles record. The All-American helped the Yellow Jackets record a 15-11 overall record and an 8-5 ACC record.

As a team, Georgia Tech qualified for the NCAA Championships and made it to the second round before ending its 2021-22 season. However, Hrastar continued in the NCAA Doubles Championships for her second straight season. Hrastar and her partner, Kylie Bilchev, took down two top-25 doubles teams on their way to the quarterfinals, including the No. 7 ranked doubles pairing in the nation. The duo of Hrastar and Bilchev ended the year ranked No. 21 in the ITA Doubles Rankings.

Georgia Tech tallied a 20-11 overall and 8-5 conference records in Hrastar’s first year. The Yellow Jackets made it to the ACC Tournament title match, dropping the match to No. 1 North Carolina before then advancing to the NCAA Championships Round of 16. Hrastar joined the squad in the spring and won 14 dual singles and doubles matches each. She and Gia Cohen finished the 2020-21 season as the 27th-best doubles team after qualifying for the NCAA Doubles Championships.

Academically, Hrastar is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete, ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient and All-ACC Academic Team member.

