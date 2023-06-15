Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

A busy off season for Ole Miss’ Madison Scott ensues, with the rising senior adding to her impressive playing resume named as a member of Team USA’s U24 3×3 contingent this summer. The team will compete at select 3×3 Women’s Series events this summer with the goal of qualifying for the 2023 FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series Final Sept. 16-17 in Mongolia.



“The opportunity to represent USA Basketball in 3×3 is such an honor that I am truly grateful for. I want to make my family, Ole Miss, and the people who have sacrificed so much for me proud, while I represent my country with the utmost pride,” said Scott. “All glory to God, for none of this would be possible without Him. I look forward to using the gifts God gave me to give my all, learn, grow, and improve each day! I look forward to creating memories that I will never forget!”



The forward earned an invite after impressive play at the 2023 USA Basketball 3X nations and at the 3×3 Women’s Senior National Team Trials. Scott heads to Miami to train with Team USA from June 17-18 prior to venturing overseas for competition. Game times will be announced later with all competition streamed by FIBA 3×3 on Youtube.



Scott started in all 34 games for the Rebels, en route to earning Second Team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive Team accolades. The rising senior was Ole Miss’ most efficient shooter, leading the team at a .510 field goal percentage. Scott broke an SJB Pavilion record with a career-high 17 rebounds against Jacksonville and totaled a team leading 11 double-doubles on the year.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports