Sikes Named Graduate Assistant for Ole Miss Softball

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Savanna Sikes Photo Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss softball head coach Jamie Trachsel announced on Monday that Savana Sikes has joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Sikes played one season with the Rebels after transferring from the University of Georgia.

Last season, Sikes had a .284 batting average with 37 runs, a home run, a triple, 13 doubles and 20 RBIs in her lone season in Oxford.

“One year in Oxford just wasn’t enough for me,” Sikes said in an Ole Miss press release. “I am so excited to work alongside such an amazing coaching staff and group of players. The future is bright, and I’m honored and blessed to be a part of it. Hotty Toddy!

During her career at Georgia, where she played a four-year career and recorded a .285 average 45 hits and 33 runs scored in her senior season with the Bulldogs. Sikes led UGA with 12 doubles and a .363 on-base percentage.