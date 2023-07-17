Sankey Opens SEC Media Days

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The unofficial start to the 2023 college football season is back as the Southeastern Conference opened Media Days on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Commissioner Greg Sankey took the podium to address the media to open the event.

The 2023 season will be the last with 14 teams and two divisions for the conference before Texas and Oklahoma join. The Sooners and Longhorns will be in the conference on July 1, 2024.

“As excited as I am about our future, the expansion to 16, welcoming Oklahoma and Texas, the changes around our schedules, not only in football but in other sports, seeing different teams in different places competing at the highest level for National Championships, we have important work ahead that requires a new level of collaboration to ensure the opportunities currently presented in our athletic programs be made available for decades to come,” Sankey said.

Next year media days will travel west to the Lone Star state.

“I’m also pleased to announce that July 15 through the 18 in 2024, this event, SEC Football Media Days, will be hosted in downtown Dallas, Texas, at the Omni Hotel, where the SEC will light up the Dallas skyline with the colors of the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey said.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will address the media on Thursday.