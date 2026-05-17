Ole Miss Keeps Swinging In High-Profile Wide Receiver Recruitment

On paper, Ole Miss shouldn’t even be in this conversation. Texas Tech is throwing around NIL like the late‑90s Yankees, and Benny Easter Jr. has been locked in since November.

But here we are, with the Rebels still pushing and the blue‑chip receiver still listening.

With two prominent SEC coaches, including you-know-who, making disparaging statements about Ole Miss aimed at making an impact on the recruiting trail, it’s fair to wonder if there’ll be an impact.

However, it doesn’t look like it’ll eliminate the biggest question floating around right now: whether the Rebels could actually flip one of the highest‑rated receivers in the country.

That would be Easter, the Summer Creek (Tex.) four‑star receiver that’s been committed to Texas Tech since November.

But Ole Miss hasn’t backed off. Not even a little.

“Ole Miss has some traction with Easter,” national analyst Sam Spiegelman said. “Ole Miss has been steadfast in trying to move the blue‑chipper off his commitment to the Red Raiders.”

And the Rebels are about to get their shot. Easter is scheduled for an official visit to Oxford on June 5, and he won’t be alone. He’ll be in town with four‑star wideout Alvin Mosley, a player Ole Miss is trending heavily for and one many expect to commit in June.

If Mosley jumps on board, that’s the kind of momentum that can make a committed prospect look around and wonder what he might be missing.

Easter hasn’t exactly hidden his interest either.

“I love Ole Miss. I’m very close with Coach (L’Damian) Washington. He’s made me a big priority,” he said.

Ohio State is also in the mix, and LSU got him on campus in April, so this isn’t a two‑team race. And again, flipping a kid from a program spending NIL like a big‑market baseball team is never simple.

But the buzz is real. The visit is set. And for a program that’s taken its share of shots this week, the idea of landing a top‑30 national talent would be quite the counterpunch.

We’ll see if Ole Miss can actually pull it off, but the door isn’t closed. Not yet.

Speaking of Mosley, 247Sports’ Mike Roach reported this week that “Ole Miss has the momentum” to land the Fort Bend Crawford (Texas) wide receiver.

“While the Rebels seem to be in a good spot, Mosley has been clear that official visits will tell the story of this recruitment,” Roach wrote. “Mosley will be at Houston on May 28, Ole Miss June 5, Texas June 12, and Arkansas June 19, with a decision set for June 27. Both Texas and Houston could make a big push on the visit, while Arkansas is a bit of a wildcard in the recruitment.”