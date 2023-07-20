Kiffin Takes Podium at SEC Media Days

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin took the podium at the 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Kiffin is starting his fourth season at Ole Miss. Last year the team finished with an 8-5 overall record and 4-4 mark in the SEC .

“You know, to recap, we were on a really good run. I’m not going to say a great run, because we have extremely high standards,” Kiffin said. “But, you know, coming off the 10-3 season, and really last year, we were 8-1 and with the ball in our hands to go down 1st and 10 with a chance to beat Alabama to have a great home win and to go to 9-1.”

The Rebels opened on a hot streak last season.

“That was a great run for a season and nine games there. I didn’t do a very good job over the year of keeping our team together, not as an excuse, but I said it up here a year ago, you know, the challenges when you have such a roster overhaul and so portal-heavy,” Kiffin said. “And I’ve said I’ve always been concerned about culture issues when you do that because you don’t have kids that have been there very long.”

This season, Kiffin brought in defensive coordinator Pete Golding from Alabama.

“We’re really excited about the change and what he brings, to bring him over from Alabama,” Kiffin said. “I’ve known Pete and people that worked with him a long time. He’s ahead of the game, very intelligent and a great recruiter, as well.”

Kiffin added that there is some transition with new coaches and a lot of new players with some who missed spring ball.

Ole Miss has a lot of returning playmakers, including many from the transfer portal. The Rebels have a strong quarterback roster with Jaxson Dart, Spenser Sanders and Walker Howard.

“Spenser is at 100 precent healthy,” Kiffin added.

Ole Miss will open the season against Mercer on Sept. 2.