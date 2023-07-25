Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Ole Miss Softball Adds Transfer Infielder Delaney Rummell

Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel brought in veteran experience in the hot corner in 2023 All-Big Ten Defensive Team member Delaney Rummell from Illinois.

After spending four seasons with the Illini, Rummell signed to play her final year of eligibility in Oxford. The former All-Big Ten Defensive Team and All-Big Ten Second Teamer boasts a .271 career mark at the plate and a .968 fielding percentage. 

This past season, Rummell was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team after boasting a .986 fielding percentage with only two errors in 148 chances at third base. Offensively, the Gilberts, Illinois, native batted .271 with a career-best 48 hits. She also crossed the plate 22 times and drive in 31 more runs.

As a junior, Rummell started all 56 games at third base for Illinois, recording career-high numbers in home runs (10) and RBI (34) all while hitting .269. She tallied 11 multi-hit games and drove in multiple runs in eight contests. Her defense also took a leap as she finished with a .968 fielding percentage at the hot corner.

In her first complete collegiate season, Rummell earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors after hitting .314 with 43 hits, including 17 for extra bases, and 33 RBI. She earned national recognition after going 9-for-12 with 10 RBI, a home run, 3 doubles, and 2 runs scored in four games against Purdue, collecting Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week and B1G Co-Player of the Week honors.

As a freshman, Rummell started all 22 games at third base before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She led the team with five home runs and totaled five multi-RBI games and earned weekly B1G Freshman of the Week honors in February.

Ranked in the 2019 Extra Elite 100 by Extra Innings Softball, Rummell was a two-time Illinois High School Association (IHSA) First Team All-State member in 2017 and 2018 for Hampshire High School. She also played club for the Illinois Chill organization, helping lead her team to top-10 finishes at the IDT Softball Tournament in 2016 and 2018 and at PGF Nationals in 2016.

