Ole Miss Football Moves Into New Manning Center

After a year-and-a-half construction project, Ole Miss Football has moved back into their home in the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center, which now ranks among the nation’s elite indoor practice facilities following a $45.7 million renovation.



As part of the Champions. Now. campaign, the facelift, which began in January 2022, expanded the current space from 181,500 square feet to 221,000 with the addition of a second story. The interactive enhancements include 507 square feet of video walls along with countless other modern amenities that offer a premium experience for Rebel student-athletes.



“The new Manning Center is another example of our commitment to providing our student-athletes and coaches with the resources necessary to compete at a championship level,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We want to thank our partners ICM and CDFL/HOK for their dedication and great work on this project. The Ole Miss family continues to step up in a big way financially to help make facility vision like this come to life, and we could not be more grateful for their unyielding support in this and other ventures. Most of all, we are excited to reopen a first-class facility that bears the Manning name, and we want it to be a source of great pride for Olivia, Archie and the rest of the family.”



“This facility project is a big step for our program in regards to equipping our players with the best experience and resources while showing recruits our university’s commitment to football success,” said Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin . “We appreciate our athletics administration, campus leaders, donors and countless others for their investment in our program, and we look forward to utilizing this facility in our pursuit of championships.”



The new Williams-Reed Foyer welcomes team members and visitors to the Ole Miss football headquarters and features a Walk of Champions and powerful visuals that honor the program’s proud tradition. In addition, the Crunk Grill at 1810 remains to feed the Rebels.



Ole Miss now trains in the 12,000-square-foot Ririe Family Weight Room, including a cardio mezzanine, yoga/pilates space, state-of-the-art technology, fueling stations and offices for the nutrition staff. To address health and wellness, the training room also expanded to 7,000 square feet and features additional recovery benefits, including hydrotherapy chambers, massage therapy, compression units, a sensory deprivation tank, cold and hot tubs, new concussion rehabilitation technology and counseling space for mental health and nutrition consultations.



The 9,000-square-foot Van Devender Family Foundation Locker Room received a complete makeover and was expanded to include a barber shop, hydro tanks, plunge pools, a players’ lounge and fueling station. Other new features for student-athletes include a video game lounge, social media workroom, photo/video studio and NIL meeting space.



All new office spaces were built, including separate meeting rooms for offensive and defensive units, named for the McRight family, to supplement the existing Burns Team Meeting Room. Office layouts were streamlined for offensive, defensive and analytics, as well as a renovated head coach’s office. The recruiting space features a dedicated theater room, named for the Moore family, in addition to numerous visuals to celebrate Ole Miss Football.



The equipment area was expanded as well and now includes a gear display room, while a new ESPN/SEC Network bureau cam room was installed.



