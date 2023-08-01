Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Schedules Game Against Cal at Basketball Hall of Fame Series

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will participate in the 2023 Hall of Fame Series in San Antonio as part of their non-conference schedule, and are set to take on California on Saturday, December 16 in San Antonio at the AT&T Center.

The matchup will feature a pair of first-year head coaches, as the Golden Bears announced the hire of Mark Madsen in March 2023. California finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 3-29.

Ole Miss has faced Cal once before, with their lone game coming in the first round of the 2011 National Invitation Tournament when the Rebels fell in a close contest 77-74.

The inaugural season under new head coach Chris Beard begins this fall, as the Rebels will be led by one of the winningest active coaches in the nation (career 70.7 percent win percentage). Ole Miss will return their top-two leading scorers from the previous season in Matthew Murrell (14.4 points per game) and Jaemyn Brakefield (11.1 points per game).

Season tickets for the 2023-24 Ole Miss men’s basketball season are now on sale and can be purchased now at OleMissTix.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports