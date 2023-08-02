Ole Miss Football to Open 2023 Training Camp

Ole Miss football hits the gridiron in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season with its first training camp practice on Wednesday morning.



Head coach Lane Kiffin and Rebel student-athletes will also meet with the media in the afternoon to recap the first practice and preview what’s to come for Ole Miss in 2023. Coach Kiffin’s full press conference will be made available via the Ole Miss Athletics YouTube page in the afternoon.



A preseason top-25 team by early media projections, Kiffin’s Rebels open fall camp in search of a fourth straight bowl appearance. Ole Miss returns the SEC’s leading rusher in Quinshon Judkins, while adding a large transfer class ranked as high as sixth in the nation.



Season tickets are still available for the 2023 season, as are the recently announced Party Packs, which features two, three and four-game mini plans.



For all ticket opportunities, contact the Ole Miss Athletics Ticket office at OleMissTix.com, olemisstix@olemiss.edu or 888-732-TKTS. A limited number of season ticket opportunities remain throughout Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Excluding single seats, several sections have sold out, including the south end zone. If inventory is available, single-game tickets will go on sale beginning August 15.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics