Judkins Looks Forward to 2023 Football Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins is looking forward to building off of a successful freshman campaign.

“My expectation for this season is to go as far as possible,” Judkins said. “Everyone has put themselves in a good position from the end of last year with recruiting and all the work that we have put in. We are all bought in and looking to win.”

Going into this season, the Rebels look to improve from last season with the new guys brought in from the transfer portal.

“We have had a lot of growth with the new guys and chemistry,” Judkins said. “We had a really good practice for the first practice (on Wednesday) of fall camp and a good experience. You can see on the field that the chemistry is there.”

The Pike Road, Alabama native carried the ball 274 times for 1,612 yards with 16 touchdowns. He broke multiple rushing records as he leads the conference and is ranked top-10 in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (17) as a freshman.

Coming into this season, Judkins is on the list for multiple preseason accolades.

“I don’t pay attention to them me personally,” he said. “I don’t watch the accolades unless I am reminded by the guys in the locker room.”

Judkins added that the people around him help to block out the noise.

“Like having coach Smith around, and my parents keep me level-headed,” he said. “Focusing on the main thing and what my goal is individually as a teammate to help me get what the end goal is.”

Judkins and the Rebels open the 2023 season on September 2, at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+.