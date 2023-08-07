Kiffin Talks about the Start of the Second Week of Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football opened its second week of camp Monday to prepare for the upcoming 2023 season.

Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media at the end of practice.

“It’s been very competitive out there, and I’ve been really excited about the energy and focus,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin added that the team has gone to a little bit of a different schedule for practice, with more time inside.

“We do practice a bit less this way and do a lot more kind of walk-throughs and classrooms and stuff,” Kiffin said. “To take care of their bodies a little more. That’s why you don’t see us quite as much on the field and the number of practices.

“I thought the guys have been really competitive out there,” he said.

This season, Kiffin and his staff have a ton of new faces who are going to play for the Rebels this fall.

“We have a ton of new guys, which is exciting to see, but at the same time, that excitement comes with a lot of work to get them all pieced together,” Kiffin said.

The Ole Miss defense has a new coordinator in Pete Golding.

“Really well with only a few practices in,” Kiffin said. “I think Pete’s doing great, and a lot of new pieces on the players and staff. They have spent a ton of time preparing for this, working really hard, and really excited about that.”

A new addition to the Ole Miss staff on the defensive side of the ball, assistant coach and cornerback Keynodo Hudson.

“We’ve been around Key a long time, ever since he worked for us at USC (University of Southern California), FAU and now here,” Kiffin said. “He has always done a great job in recruiting, player development and phenomenal energy. It’s great to add him.”

Ole Miss opens the season on Sept. 2, when they play host to Mercer at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network+.