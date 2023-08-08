Kiffin on Conference Realignment of PAC 12

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at the podium at SEC Media Days. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

The latest cycle of conference realignment happened on Aug. 4, as five PAC-12 schools left for new conferences.

The PAC-12 schools couldn’t get a new media deal for the conference after Oregon and Washington went to the Big Ten. USC and UCLA announced they were leaving in 2024.

Colorado was joined by Arizona, Arizona State and Utah in going to the Big 12. Colorado made its announcement back at the end of July.

All five schools that left will be joining their new conference in 2024.

On Monday, Lane Kiffin was asked about his thoughts on realignment and what happened to the PAC-12.

“It’s not good for college athletes. I think it’s really sad for fans, you know, that want to travel to games,” Kiffin said. “You know we’re just talking about football, but let’s talk about all the sports that now have to fly around the country. They play weekdays, they get back at four in the morning, they have to go to school, parents aren’t going to be able to see near as many games. You guys know I just call it what it is. It’s obviously about money. Anybody that says these decisions, well they weren’t about money or money was a small factor, no you don’t do that to all your student-athletes. That’s not the betterment of a student-athlete at all. It is what is about: money.”

Kiffin coached in the PAC-12 at USC from 2001-2006 and returned as head coach of the Trojans from 2010-13.

“Again, I hope nobody gets on these 17 and 18 year olds that make decisions based off NIL money when all these universities are doing that,” Kiffin said. “It’s just the tradition part. You talk about 100 years of tradition just washed up for some more money.”