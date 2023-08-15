OHS Football Looks Forward to 2023 Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers football team opens the regular season next Friday night as they take on their cross-town rivals in the Lafayette Commodores.

The Chargers have been hard working in fall camp to build off of last season’s 5-5 overall record and 3-4 mark in 6A Region 2 play.

Head coach Chris Cutcliffe sat down with HottyToddy.com and talked about how practice has been going.

“Fall camp has been great,” Cutcliffe said. “We have an excellent group of seniors who are leading the team.”

Oxford has 12 players returning this year, with five on offense and seven on defense.

Cutcliffe and his staff held a scrimmage this past Saturday to prepare the team prior to the jamboree this Friday.

“We are looking to build on what we did well and improve in the areas we need to get better,” he said.

Oxford will take on Winona in the Jamboree.

“In our jamboree, we want to see a high level of execution in all three phases,” Cutcliffe said.