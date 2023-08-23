Ole Miss Football Leads Nation, Puts 20 on 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

Ole Miss football landed a nation-leading 20 selections on the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, as announced on Wednesday morning.

Ole Miss was the lone school to crack 20 selections to the watch list, ahead of five others to break 15 in Tennessee (19), Michigan (18), Oregon (17), LSU (16) and South Carolina (16). In total, 26 schools had at least 10 honorees, with two conferences – the SEC (178) and Big Ten (121) – both breaking 100 selections each.

Making the list for the Rebels were: safety Daijahn Anthony, running back Ulysses Bentley IV, linebacker Khari Coleman, wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, cornerback DeShawn Gaddie Jr., wide receiver Tre Harris, defensive end Jared Ivey, offensive lineman Jeremy James, linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, defensive end Cedric Johnson, wide receiver Jalen Knox, linebacker Monty Montgomery, defensive tackle JJ Pegues, tight end Caden Prieskorn, cornerback Deantre Prince, safety John Saunders Jr., defensive end Isaac Ukwu, cornerback Zamari Walton, offensive lineman Caleb Warren and wide receiver Jordan Watkins.

The scouting team for the Reese’s Senior Bowl assembled the watch list to identify the best of the best draft prospects at every level of college football for the 2024 NFL Draft. All 720 position players (non-specialists) who made the list were evaluated by Senior Bowl staff, and tape-based grades were logged on hundreds of other senior prospects. Every player on the list is eligible to participate in an all-star game as either a 2019 high school graduate or true four-year player (with five or more games played in three previous seasons). This list does not include many true or redshirt juniors who could become eligible as December 2021 (or earlier) graduates.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile the past 74 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1,100 media members from around the country were credentialed last year. In each of the past three years, the Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 100 or more players drafted and over 40 percent of the entire draft class, which are both record-setting figures for any all-star game.

