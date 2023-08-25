Ole Miss Announces 2023 Football Gameday Enhancements and Adjustments

With the 2023 college football season just days away, Ole Miss Football announces its gameday enhancements and adjustments coming to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this year.



Limited season ticket and party pack options remain in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the 2023 season. Single-game tickets are also on sale now, excluding Ole Miss’ Sept. 30meeting with LSU, which has sold out of single-game and party pack tickets. Tickets for the Rebels’ 2023 season-opener against Mercer start at just $15.



For ticket information, please visit OleMissTix.com, and for complete gameday policies and information, visit OleMissGameday.com.



Gameday Enhancements

– New in-game light shows, fireworks, pyrotechnics and more

– Band will now be mic’d up

– Return of DJKO at a new location within the student section

– New photo stations and cutouts in the concourse at rotating locations

– Increased allotment of pom-poms for fans

– Stripe the Vaught returns—now in powder blue and red

– Developing app to feature fans’ live selfie videos on videoboard

– Gameday program available in clubs and suites for each game

– Subwoofers to be installed at field level



Change in Walk of Champions/Fan Path from Grove

Due to the ongoing construction of Ole Miss’ ground-breaking STEM facility on All-American Drive, the walkway between Shoemaker Hall and Faser Hall will be closed for the 2023 football season. As a result, fans accustomed to using that path from The Grove to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will need to plan an alternate way, while the Walk of Champions will also take a new route on gameday.



The team’s amended route for 2023, instead of diverting after the Grove Pavilion, will continue diagonally through The Grove before turning right between the Thad Cochran Research Center and Coulter Hall. Then, the Walk will continue back down All-American Drive, through the Lloyd Bell Tower and into the stadium. Please be advised of the new route and that fans will not be able to cross over that path while the Walk of Champions is taking place.

Concession Enhancements

– Adding Ole Miss branded containers for select food items

– Addition of new food trucks, including Wingz & Thingz and G&G Fries

– Country Pleasing Sausage Cart featured in southeast corner

– Nuts for You Cinnamon Roasted Nuts implemented in northeast and southwest corners

– Jack & Coke stand offering specialty footlong hot dog

– Funnel Cakes added to southeast corner

– Working in partnership with local non-profit organizations, including Lafayette High School Junior ROTC, Boys to Men Empowerment, Wicked Softball, Grenada Robotics and more



Outside the Vaught

– Chick-fil-A food truck added to Fanfest

– Addition of Legends Sports Memorabilia to Fanfest

– Ole Miss Radio Network gameday show to feature roving reporter in The Grove



Ticketing

– Introduction of the All-in-1 season ticket and parking pass—a single download link per seat added to your digital wallet that is good for the entire season.

– SeatGeek is now the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of Ole Miss Athletics.



Gameday Logistics

– The campus perimeter checkpoints for Fraternity Row, Chucky Mullins Drive and Hill Drive have been modified to be more efficient.

– Jackson Avenue Center (JAC) is now a reserved lot. Fans who have previously parked at JAC will be directed to an off-campus lot.

– The addition of 600 off-campus parking spaces come with the utilization of Oxford High School as a gameday lot.

– Addition of off-campus parking dedicated exclusively for ADA parking.

– The off-campus shuttle system has been expanded to efficiently service three off-campus gameday lots.

– Rideshare and taxi pickup and dropoff locations combined and expanded to four locations: JAC, Ford Center Loop, Kudzu lot (off Old Taylor Road) and Insight Park Loop.

– New Gameday text number: Text “REBS” to 662-291-7242 with issue and location of problem.



Rule Changes

Please note the following new NCAA and SEC rules, which will affect fans’ gameday experience:



SEC Field Rushing Policy

In all sports, institutions shall limit access to the competition area to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during, or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.



A field or court rush occurs when the visiting team and/or game officials are still on the playing surface. Member institutions may adopt a policy that allows fans to celebrate on the playing surface once all visiting team personnel and game officials have safely exited the field or court.

If all visiting team personnel and game officials are safely off the playing surface prior to fans entering the field or court, then the home institution may avoid the prescribed penalty.



For the safety of participants and spectators alike, the Commissioner will (in his or her sole discretion) impose the following penalties:



Institutional fine paid directly to the opposing institution:

1st Offense: $100,000

2nd Offense: $250,000

3rd and each Subsequent Offense: $500,000



The Commissioner may also impose additional penalties as he or she deems appropriate.



Stopping and Starting the Clock – First Downs (Rule 3-3-2-e-1)

When Team A (offense) gains a first down, the clock will no longer be stopped to award a first down except with less than two minutes remaining in the 2nd and 4th quarters. (PROP approved this change for DI and DII and referred the rule back to the Rules Committee for further consideration on DIII).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports