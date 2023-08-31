HottyToddy Staff Picks for the 2023 Season Week One

College football is back in full swing as every team across the country takes the field. Here in Oxford, Ole Miss plays host to Mercer on Saturday to open the season.



The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins, along with Jack Couch.



This week the rest of the SEC joins in on the action starting Thursday night as Florida takes on No. 14 Utah and Missouri welcomes South Dakota on this Labor Day holiday weekend.



The staff will pick from 14 games.



Florida vs No. 14 Utah

South Dakota vs Missouri

Colorado vs No. 17 TCU

Virginia vs No. 12 Tennessee

Mercer vs No. 22 Ole Miss

UMass vs Auburn

Western Carolina vs Arkansas

Southeastern Louisiana vs Mississippi State

UT-Martin vs No. 1 Georgia

Alabama A&M vs Vanderbilt

New Mexico vs No. 23 Texas A&M

No. 21 North Carolina vs South Carolina

Middle Tennessee vs No. 4 Alabama

No. 5 LSU vs No. 8 Florida State

After week zero of the season it’s a tight race as Adam, Alyssa Carleigh, Morgan and Anna are 4-0 and James and Russ are 3-1. This week, everyone one will get a win as the Kentucky game was missed to make the list.



Staff Report