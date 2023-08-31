Thursday, August 31, 2023
Oxford Prepares for South Panola

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Photo by Carleigh Harbin

The Oxford Chargers remain on the road for the second straight week of action as they head to Batesville, Miss., to take on the South Panola Tigers Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Oxford opened the season 1-0 coming off a 42-7 victory over the Lafayette Commodores in the annual CrossTown Classic. The Chargers defense dominated Lafayette’s offense.

“Defensively I thought we tackled well, chased the ball and created takeaways,” said Chris Cutcliffe Oxford’s head coach. “Those are things we emphasize daily in practice and they showed up on the field.”

Oxford’s run game was led by Jamarion Pegues with 11 attempts for 67 yards and a score.

The Chargers offense gained 226 yards.

“Offensively we ran the ball well, but left a few plays on the field in the passing game,” Cutcliffe said.

South Panola (1-0) opened the season with a 28-26 victory over Houston at North West Community College, in Senatobia.

 “South Panola is always a physical, tough football team,” Cutcliffe said. “They are well coached and disciplined on film.”

Latest articles