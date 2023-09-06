Ole Miss Climbs Two Spots in AP Top 25

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels climbed two spots to number 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Tuesday as the season rolls into the second week of college football.

Ole Miss (1-0) opened the 2023 season with a 73-7 victory over the Mercer Bears on Saturday.

Ole Miss came into the season ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The Rebels offense put up a new single-game passing record with 524 yards. Starting quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 334 yards with four touchdowns all to wide receiver Tre Harris.

Ole Miss joins five other teams from the SEC in this week’s poll with Georgia at No. 1, Alabama (3), Tennessee (9), LSU (14), Ole Miss (20) and Texas A&M (24). To see the full list of this weeks poll click here.

This Saturday, Ole Miss will take on No. 24 Tulane in New Orleans.

Tulane opened the season with a 37-17 victory over South Alabama.

Ole Miss and Tulane kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.