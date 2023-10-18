Ole Miss Women’s Golf Closes Out Fall Season with Second Place Finish

The Ole Miss women’s golf team finished up their fall season on Tuesday with a second-place finish at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate, posting a team score of 847 (-5) across the tournament’s three rounds at the Cherokee Country Club.



As a team, the Rebels ended their time in Knoxville making a total of 46 birdies on the weekend, while also leading the field in par-5 scoring (-21).



Senior, Justine Fournand capped off her fall season with one last round under par, shooting a 69 (-2) to wrap up the weekend four-under par and tied for a season-high fourth place on the individual leaderboard.



The senior finishes her fall season with two top five finishes, as well as securing a career-high round score of 67 in the opening tournament at the Cougar Classic.



Also grabbing a spot in the top 10 for the Rebels was Caitlyn Macnab, as her three-day total of 211 (-2) secured her a share of seventh place. The Johannesburg, South Africa, native tied for the best individual par-5 golfer, wrapping up her tournament shooting seven-under on those holes.



Macnab finished in the top 10 in all four tournaments this fall, including winning her second career medalist finish at the Mason Rudolph Championship.



Freshman Sophie Linder saved her best round of golf for last in Knoxville, as the Carthage, Tennessee, native tallied a 70 (-1) in round three to ultimately finished tied for a career-high fourteenth overall. Linder also made her first collegiate eagle to rack up an overall tournament score of 214 (+1).



Andrea Lignell matched up with Linder shooting a 70 (-1) in the third-round finishing with a three-day tournament total of 214 (+1). The senior was spotless in the back nine of her last round, making a birdie and eight pars.



Natacha Host Husted rounded out the lineup for the Rebels in Knoxville, logging a score of 221 (+8) to tie for 42nd. The Copenhagen, Denmark, native saved her best round for last, after going two-under on the final day of the fall season.



Competing individually for the Rebels was Elle Johnson who posted a three-round score of 219 (+6). The Inman, South Carolina, native sits individually tied for 35th overall.



The Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate marks the end of the 2023 fall season for the Ole Miss women’s golf squad. The team will now enter a three-month winter break prior to returning to action for the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Feb 4-6. The tournament will be the first of five regular season tournaments on the Rebels’ spring season slate.

