Oxford Police Haunted House This Weekend

School of Journalism and New Media journalist Caleb Harris takes you behind the scenes of the Oxford Police Department haunted house.

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience in Oxford this weekend. The Oxford Police Department (OPD) will host its 17th annual haunted house on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21. The twist that turns this spooky story into a heartwarming tale: officers volunteer their time and energy on the project to raise money for local charities every year.

OPD Public Information Officer Breck Jones says it’s a chance to see a different side of those who work in the department.

“[Officers are] going to be all decked out in the nines, costumes everything,” Jones said.

Jones credits OPD Officer Blake Horton for much of this year’s event. He said Horton has been working on the haunted house for the past month.

“He’s done a great job with it this year,” Jones said. “We will hope everybody comes out and gets a chance to see all of his artwork and everybody here that’s putting on this effort for charity.”

The entrance fee is $5 per person and the proceeds go to support Interfaith Compassionate Ministries, The Pregnancy Center and The Tim Tebow Foundation. The haunted house is located at 10 Industrial Park Drive in Oxford and is open from 6-10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.