Another Entertaining Lane Kiffin Press Conference for Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — There’s usually one moment in a Lane Kiffin press conference that will make folks smile. Even though Oklahoma didn’t have a dog in the Georgia-Texas fight, he had an experienced observation.

With a bye week, he probably got to see the fans down in Austin throwing bottles and other stuff on the field after a call in what became the Bulldogs’ beatdown of the Longhorns.

It happened when he took the Rebels to Knoxville, Tenn., for a game with the Volunteers back in 2021. He even got hit on the field with a golf ball in that one. The league fined Texas $250,000.

After Texas cut into the 23-point deficit with eight points, Longhorn safety Jahdae Barron picked off Georgia’s Carson Beck and returned the ball to the Bulldog 9-yard line. A pass interference call on Barron negated the play.

Game-altering moment. Barron is called for DPI which negates his INT that was returned to the UGA 8-yard line. Awfully soft. pic.twitter.com/td4ujNtDyI — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) October 20, 2024

The Longhorns’ student section freaked out. They would have taken Bevo down for a chat with Uga if they could have managed that. When it happened at the Sugar Bowl a few years ago, the Georgia mascot beat a hasty retreat when the Texas longhorn charged him.

Well, that’s a protest. Bedlam. Texas fans are not pleased with the interpretation of the rule book. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian pleads with his home crowd to discontinue the Greater Texas Water Bottle Toss with 2:48 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/tW2s64FyRR — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) October 20, 2024

Everybody from Georgia coach Kirby Smart on down got to weigh in on their shock and outrage at the event. Texas promised to do a better job of maintaining some order at their games. Kiffin wasn’t buying any of that, though.

“I’ve seen them try,” Kiffin said with a smile. “I’ve never seen it work.”

Despite what the Longhorns’ officials try it won’t work. Turning Bevo loose in the stands is about the only guaranteed way to put a stop to it.

Don’t think the fine will even get their attention. They have boosters that have paid 10 times that commission to a broker to buy an oil well. Texas can easily afford it.