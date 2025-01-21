Updating the latest Ole Miss transfer portal class: Rebel Rounup

Football
With Monday night’s Ohio State victory against Notre Dame in Monday’s national championship game, the college football offseason has officially begun.
However, the offseason unofficially began almost two months ago when the NCAA transfer portal opened and players began leaving one school for another.
Ole Miss has already turned one No. 1 transfer portal class into one of the nation’s best teams (at least statistically) and is building another class that could repeat the 2024 version of the Rebels’ success. The current transfer portal class for Ole Miss ranks No. 2 overall by 247Sports, No. 2 overall by On3 and No. 4 by Rivals.
Here is the complete transfer portal class Ole Miss has amassed since the transfer portal opened in November:
Ole Miss Rebels Incoming Transfers
- WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)
- RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)
- LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)
- WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)
- IOL Delano Townsend (USF)
- CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)
- IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)
- CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)
- TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)
- IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)
- EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)
- EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)
- S Sage Ryan (LSU)
- LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)
- WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)
- TE Trace Bruckler (New Mexico)
- QB Pierce Clarkson (Louisville)
- WR Traylon Ray (West Viriginia)
- OT Percy Lewis (Auburn)
- S Kapena Gushiken
- RB Jordon Simmons (Akron)
- WR Harrison Wallace III (Missouri)
Ole Miss’s cheerleader team won its first-ever national championship in the Division IA Traditional All Girl category at the Universal Cheerleaders Association College Nationals. Ole Miss earned a score of 88.5 in the semifinals on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s finals where they scored a 91.4 to win the national championship.
Already making her mark 🎯#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/mYmsPLRYSm
— Ole Miss Rifle (@OleMissRifle) January 20, 2025
“New Orleans people love their weekends.”
Today, we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/i7FhQkJ5Md
— Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) January 20, 2025
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN