Updating the latest Ole Miss transfer portal class: Rebel Rounup

With Monday night’s Ohio State victory against Notre Dame in Monday’s national championship game, the college football offseason has officially begun.

However, the offseason unofficially began almost two months ago when the NCAA transfer portal opened and players began leaving one school for another.

Ole Miss has already turned one No. 1 transfer portal class into one of the nation’s best teams (at least statistically) and is building another class that could repeat the 2024 version of the Rebels’ success. The current transfer portal class for Ole Miss ranks No. 2 overall by 247Sports, No. 2 overall by On3 and No. 4 by Rivals.

Here is the complete transfer portal class Ole Miss has amassed since the transfer portal opened in November:

Ole Miss Rebels Incoming Transfers

WR Caleb Odom (Alabama)

RB Kewan Lacy (Missouri)

LB Jaden Yates (Marshall)

WR De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State)

IOL Delano Townsend (USF)

CB Antonio Kite (Auburn)

IOL PJ Wilkins (Charlotte)

CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas)

TE Luke Hasz (Arkansas)

IOL Patrick Kutas (Arkansas)

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska)

EDGE Da’Shawn Womack (LSU)

S Sage Ryan (LSU)

LB Andrew Jones (Georgia)

WR Duece Alexander (Wake Forest)

TE Trace Bruckler (New Mexico)

QB Pierce Clarkson (Louisville)

WR Traylon Ray (West Viriginia)

OT Percy Lewis (Auburn)

S Kapena Gushiken

RB Jordon Simmons (Akron)

WR Harrison Wallace III (Missouri)

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss’s cheerleader team won its first-ever national championship in the Division IA Traditional All Girl category at the Universal Cheerleaders Association College Nationals. Ole Miss earned a score of 88.5 in the semifinals on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s finals where they scored a 91.4 to win the national championship.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“New Orleans people love their weekends.”

We’ll Leave You With This