5 Key Ole Miss Stats From Win Against Oklahoma

For a moment it looked like Ole Miss was going to see its slim hopes of making the College Football Playoff evaporate, trailing Oklahoma 14-10 at halftime.

Another loss will all but mathematically eliminate the newly-ranked No. 19 Rebels from the 12-team playoff, even if they’re able to beat No. 2 Georgia in a couple of weeks.

But Ole Miss came back in the second half to secure a 26-14 win and kept its slim (but not entirely unrealistic) hopes of making the playoff field.

Here are five stats that were key in the Rebels (6-2, 2-2) beating Oklahoma (4-4, 1-4):

0

That’s how many second half points Oklahoma scored against the Rebels. The Sooners didn’t even get past their own 30-yard line in the third quarter and began the half with four drives ending in punts. Their final three ended on failed fourth down conversion attempts and clock hitting zero.

17

That’s how many points Ole Miss scored on its first three drives of the second half. The Rebels scored two touchdowns and a field, which vaulted them well ahead of the Sooners who led 14-10 at halftime.

5

That’s how many rushing touchdowns defensive tackle JJ Pegues has this season, second-most for Ole Miss. Pegues is 6-2, 325 lbs. and has been used in a lot of one-yard-to-go situations, including at the goal line.

2.2

That was how many yards per carry Ole Miss averaged in Saturday’s win. The Rebels ended the game with only 69 rushing yards and Henry Parrish Jr. led the Rebels with 44 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.

10

That’s how many sacks the Rebels’ defense recorded against Oklahoma. Suntarine Perkins had four sacks, Pegues and Princely Umanmielen each had two and Jared Ivey and Akelo Stone each had one sack.