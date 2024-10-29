SEC Announces Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Time: Rebel Roundup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss’s hopes and dreams of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff will largely hinge on the outcome of just one game.

The No. 18 Rebels host No. 2 Georgia on Nov. 9. If Ole Miss wins, it has a legitimate chance at making the 12-team playoff. If Ole Miss loses, it could still play in a major bowl game.

Now, we know when that game will take place and where Ole Miss fans can watch their Rebels try and upset one of the country’s best teams.

Lane Kiffin wasn’t particularly happy about Ole Miss not getting a night game against Georgia, and LSU getting another (Alabama). Rebels didn’t get an SEC night game in 2024 “So who went at night? LSU gets to play at night again I guess. Shocker. So that’s 2-for-2 for them” pic.twitter.com/l4f8JUXTuX — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 28, 2024

Ole Miss and Georgia will kickoff in two weeks at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

This week, Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2 SEC) hits the road to face Arkansas (5-3, 3-2 SEC). Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Fayetteville on ESPN.

Women's Basketball: Ole Miss 114, Christian Brothers 29 (Exhibition)

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss sophomore defensive end Suntarine Perkins has been named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Perkins recorded 11 tackles, five for a loss and four sacks. The four sacks was the most by a Rebel since Cassius Ware had four sacks in 1993 against Georgia.

