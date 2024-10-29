Rebels Must Contain Talented Hogs’ Quarterback to Have Any Shot

OXFORD, Miss. — The Razorbacks’ offense is a much improved unit compared to the group Ole Miss saw a season ago. After finishing near the bottom in every statistical category possible last year, Arkansas now sits No. 7 in total offense, No. 23 passing and No. 32 in scoring.

All of that has a lot to do with its first year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and transfer quarterback Taylen Green. The dual-threat passer ranks No. 2 in rushing yards by a quarterback and has completed over 72% of his passes the past three games.

After being limited as a runner against LSU the week prior, Green torched Mississippi State for 79 yards and a rushing touchdown.

“We got to do a great job containing [Taylen Green]. This guy’s as talented and long as they come, and so we have to do whatever he tries to do, Rush really well, entertain them and have a really good plan. Arkansas offensive coordinator [Bobby] Petrino, for a long time, has done a great job on offense and given people a lot of problems just like he did with the [Aggies] last year, and did a good job against us.”

“So like I said, this is a really well coached team all around they made massive they made major defensive improvements in year one, a year ago with the new defensive staff, and they’re doing a great job.”

The Rebels have been one of the more formidable defensive units in the entire country this season against the run. Ole Miss leads the nation in run defense at 76 yards per game and have given up one touchdown on the ground through eight games.

Despite Ole Miss’ success stopping opponents rushing attacks, its pass defense has been gouged on occasion. The Rebels give up 217 yards per game through the air which ranks No. 65 in the nation.

Green had one of his best passing games of his career against Mississippi State last week completing 23-of-29 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns. His confidence combined with what could be another loud and sold out crowd could give the Rebels fits Saturday.

“Definitely takes discipline,” Ole Miss linebacker T.J. Dottery said about containing Green. “Just everybody doing their job and staying on their assignment, rather than getting antsy getting a sack so just being able to stay disciplined and doing our job.”

“[Green] can run really well. Once he’s out of the pocket, he’s really good at making defenders miss and getting extra yards.”