Ole Miss Has an LSU Problem — But Louisville Comes First

Sure, everybody’s talking about Sept. 19. That’s understandable.

That’s the one with the back story, the prime-time matchup, the former coach walking back into Oxford wearing different colors.

It’s the kind of game that gets circled in September before the calendar even flips to the new year.

The thing about getting too far ahead of yourself is when football has a way of reminding you to pay attention to what’s in front of you.

Let’s start with what we know.

Ole Miss will have at least three night games to open the 2026 season. That in itself tells you this is a program the scheduling powers believe deserves a spotlight.

Night games aren’t handed out randomly. They’re given to teams worth watching, on stages worth setting.

The first of those nights comes Sept. 6 and it’s not in Oxford. That season opener, against Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

A neutral-site game under the lights against a Power program, broadcast on the biggest network in college football.

That’s a statement game before the Rebs have played a single SEC snap.

Don’t Let Louisville Become Game That Defines Season

Here’s what Ole Miss fans need to understand about this Louisville matchup. It’s not a tune-up. It’s not a warm-up act.

Lose that one and September gets complicated in a hurry.

When the Rebels return home the following week, the 2026 home opener against Charlotte on Sept. 12 kicks off at 6:45 p.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, airing live on either ESPN2 or SEC Network.

This is the first all-time meeting between the Rebels and the 49ers. Historically, first-time matchups against opponents from outside the power structure can carry unexpected bumps.

Charlotte isn’t a name that gets people nervous in Oxford, but a team that’s already 0-1 heading into an unfamiliar matchup? That’s when weird things happen.

The Rebs can’t afford weird. Not with what’s coming a week later.

The Night Vaught-Hemingway Has Been Waiting For

Ole Miss opens its 2026 SEC season with LSU on Saturday, Sept. 19, with kickoff inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

That’s the game. Former coach Lane Kiffin, now on the LSU sideline, walking back into the building he left.

ABC prime time. The Grove packed. The lights on. There’s a reason this one was getting talked about before it landed on the announced schedule.

But momentum matters in college football. A team that gets to that LSU game with two wins, with confidence built and the crowd fully behind a new staff, is a different team than one trying to shake off an early stumble.

This will be Pete Golding’s first full season leading the Ole Miss program, after taking over for Kiffin on Nov. 30 and directing the Rebels through the College Football Playoff.

New coaches, even ones who’ve already proven themselves in big spots, benefit from building a head of steam rather than digging out of a hole.

What Golding Inherited Heading Into 2026

It’s worth remembering the foundation Golding is working with.

Ole Miss finished 13-2 in 2025, going 11-1 in the regular season and defeating both Tulane and Georgia in the College Football Playoff before falling to eventual national runner-up Miami in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in the semifinal round in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 8.

That’s not a rebuilding job. That’s a program trying to stay at the level it reached.

The 2026 schedule reflects that status.

Three straight night games to open the season with Louisville on ABC, Charlotte on ESPN2 or SEC Network, then LSU on ABC says the SEC and its television partners believe the Rebs belong in those windows.

After the LSU game, the Rebels head to Florida on Sept. 26 before a stretch that brings Missouri, Texas, Auburn and Georgia to Oxford or puts Ole Miss on the road.

The back half of this schedule isn’t gentle. Getting through the first three games with a full head of steam isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity.

Seven-Game Home Schedule Starts With Charlotte

The Charlotte game begins a seven-game home schedule for Ole Miss this season that also features LSU, Missouri, Auburn, Georgia, Wofford and ends with the annual Battle for the Golden Egg against Mississippi State on Nov. 27.

That 123rd edition of the rivalry against Mississippi State is set for 11 a.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway and live on ABC.

A morning kickoff against the in-state rival to close the regular season is its own thing entirely.

But that’s November.

Right now, the conversation is September and whether the Rebs can do what they need to do before the calendar gets to that LSU matchup everyone’s been talking about since the schedule dropped.

The night games are set. The stages are big.

Now it’s about showing up for all three of them, starting with the one in Nashville that doesn’t get nearly enough attention.