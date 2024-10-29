What Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman Said About Rivalry With Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. — When the Ole Miss Rebels step foot in Razorback Stadium early Saturday morning, it’ll be tasked with winning somewhere it hasn’t since 2008.

Both Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman were hired at the same time and both coaches have defended their respective home turfs well in back-and-forth games.

Throw out the win-loss records and AP Poll rankings out the window when these two teams face as this series is unpredictable as any in college football. History has shown it doesn’t matter.

“I think it’s a lot of fun,” Pittman said Monday. “We’ve had four games now and of course the first one was the Hudson Clark three picks and [six] turnovers. Then the next one was I went for two and we didn’t make it.

“The next year gets us bowl eligibility and we dominated that game from the beginning. They came back on us in the second half. Then last year’s game was certainly a tight game. I believe we were tied in the fourth and ended up losing.”

“All four games have been very competitive and I’m looking for the same type of situation on Saturday.”

The Rebels’ hold its own postseason destiny, grasping onto a spot in the College Football Playoff after two losses. Twice over the past decade, Ole Miss controlled its destiny only to be upset by Arkansas.

The 2014 game saw the Razorbacks shutout Ole Miss 30-0 on a dreary November afternoon. Then in 2015, the Rebels lost to Arkansas again off a miracle lateral on fourth-and-25.

Tight end Hunter Henry heaved the ball 15 yards backwards as it landed at the feet of running back Alex Collins who rushed for a first down to extend the game. Ole Miss’ 53-52 loss kept the team out of Atlanta to battle for the SEC Championship.