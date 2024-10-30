Did Kiffin Not Pay Enough Attention to Ole Miss Legacy Family?

OXFORD, Miss. — It really probably shouldn’t be surprising these days to see Ole Miss legacy players to end up playing against the Rebels. That’s happened before.

Saturday, it happens again when Ole Miss will be facing TJ and Tevis Metcalf, who decided to go with Arkansas. The reason might have been they were taken for granted, according to a story at Best of Arkansas Sports and Pig Trail Nation TV (starts around 9:30 in).

TJ and Tevis’ father, Tarrus, played for the Rebels along with his cousin, DK Metcalf and cousin Terrance was an All-American offensive lineman and longtime NFL veteran.

Apparently, though, the Metcalfs’ mother, Neely, didn’t feel the same family atmosphere with Lane Kiffin’s team than she did at Arkansas with Sam Pittman.

There’s no idea what they felt or anything else. The bottom line is TJ Metcalf, who caused four turnovers in a single game for the Razorbacks earlier this year, will be playing in the secondary against Jaxson Dart and Rebels’ offense.

Home teams in this series haven’t los since Ole Miss came into Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium in 2018 and closed a 37-33 win in the fourth quarter.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN. You can listen to the game on the Ole Miss Sports Network statewide.