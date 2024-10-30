Ole Miss Senior Named to Naismith 5 Watchlist: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including a Rebel basketball player placed on the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watchlist.

The start of the 2024-25 college basketball season is right around the corner all sorts of preseason polls, predictions and awards watchlists are being released.

That includes the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces their watch lists for their “Naismith Starting 5” awards for the 2024-25 season.

Ole Miss fifth-year senior guard Matthew Murrell was listed on the top 20 players for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Murrell enters the 2024-25 season ranked 16th all-time in school history with 1,444 career points and fifth in three-point field goals made with 218.

Last season, Murrell was named to the All-SEC Second Team and NABC All-District Second Team after averaging 16.2 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Past winners of the Jerry West Award include D’Angelo Russell, Buddy Hield, Malik Monk, and RJ Barrett.

Ole Miss will begin its regular season schedule on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+ after winning an exhibition game against Illinois 91-74.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

No games scheduled.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Volleyball: Ole Miss at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network+

