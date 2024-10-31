Ole Miss Returning to Uniform Combo That’s Worked Before

OXFORD, Miss. — Maybe the biggest superstition is not to admit there is one at all. That may be the route Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin takes with the latest uniform combination for the road game at Arkansas.

Not that a coach would ever really admit that, but the powder blue helmets, white jerseys and white pants are exactly what they wore against South Carolina. Just to help you out that was a 27-3 win by the Rebels in Columbia, S.C.

They play the Razorbacks on Saturday after a 26-14 win over Oklahoma. The Hogs are coming off a 58-25 win over Mississippi State, which may say more about the state of affairs these days in Starkville than Fayetteville.

“We know we’re going to play a really good Ole Miss team,” Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said. “Well-coached. Coach Kiffin, great football coach. His staff, lot of talent there, and we’re looking forward to having them at home,”

It’s somewhat of a mutual admiration between the coaches, who always talk about enjoying the time they spend running into each other before games and at coaches’ meetings. If there’s a relationship beyond that, nobody knows.

“This is a really really well-coached team,” Kiffin said this week. “It’s the sign of a great coach with the adversity last year, being on the hot seat and (Arkansas) stayed with him. It’s paying off. They’re explosive on offense, playing great defense. Outside of one game, could be undefeated this year.”

Ole Miss and Arkansas will meet at 11 a.m. and you might want to bring a light jacket and be prepared for some wet weather. Forecasts have a chance of thunderstorms Saturday morning and temperatures in the 60’s.