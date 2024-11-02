LIVE BLOG: Scoring Plays, Highlights from Ole Miss’ Win Over Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 19/18 Ole Miss is looking to get back to winning this morning, but Arkansas thinks it can pull off an upset. We’ll find out starting at 11 a.m. on ESPN and the Ole Miss Radio Network.

The weather has gotten better all week long. After a long-range prediction of rain and thunderstorms, it is overcast with temperatures in the high 60’s and no rain falling. Razorback stadium is slowly starting to get some folks inside, but it is a perfect day for deer hunting and the early kickoff will keep some folks away.

1Q 7:43: Razorbacks’ defense rises up and manages to stop JJ Pegues from getting into end zone after the Rebels drove 76 yards in 13 plays. Pegues couldn’t go anywhere after the Hogs got penetration into the backfield and stopped the play with no gain at the 1. Rebels 0, Hogs 0

1Q 6:56: Ole Miss got the field position and turned the defensive front loose and on third down, Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green fumbled when hit by TJ Dottery and Jared Ivey recovered in the end zone for a score. Rebels 7, Hogs 0

1Q 3:19: Razorbacks moving down the field and a concerned stadium fell silent when Green went to the ground after a scramble and it did not look good as he hobbled off the field. Three straight plays lost yardage after that but Matthew Shipley salvaged some points with a 55-yard field goal. Rebels 7, Hogs 3

END FIRST QUARTER: Rebels driving and will be facing second-and-goal from the Arkansas 10. Ole Miss had a big pass from Jaxson Dart to tight end Dae’Quan Wright, who had Razorback defenders bouncing off him on a few occasions. That 23-yard pass set things up.

2Q 14:28: Ole Miss fakes an inside play and Wright is wide open in the end zone for an 11-yard scoring play, but throws the ball 70 feet in the air, drawing an unsportsmanlike penalty. Rebels 14, Hogs 3

2Q 12:10: The Rebels don’t take long after forcing a punt after a three-and-out. Dart finds Jordan Watkins hand-fighting with the Hogs’ Jayden Johnson down the right sideline for a 62-yard scoring strike and opening a huge lead. Rebels 21, Hogs 3

2Q 10:07: Ole Miss has found out the Razorbacks can’t cover a double-move by a receiver and Watkins takes off down the left sideline for a 66-yard scoring strike from Dart. The Rebels’ quarterback, with over 10 minutes left in the first half, is 12-of-15 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Rebels 28, Hogs 3

2Q 5:50: Razorbacks finally get offense untracked as Green, not running like he did early, directed a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 6-yard scoring run by Rashod Dubinion and cut into the Ole Miss lead a little. Rebels 28, Hogs 10

2Q :05: Ole Miss stops the Razorbacks who missed a field goal and goes 73 yards in eight plays, using 1:13 and Dart throws another touchdown pass to Watkins, his third of the game and this one is getting out of hand. Rebels 35, Hogs 10

3Q 12:00: Watkins continues career day that’s helping Dart put up huge numbers with an 11-yard score for his fourth touchdown catch, completing a seven-play, 75-yard drive with the second-half kickoff. Rebels 42, Hogs 10

3Q 9:49: Razorbacks waste no time answering the score and this is offically reaching the over in the betting odds. Singleton replaces an injured Green at quarterback and directs a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 13-yard scoring run. Rebels 42, Hogs 17

3Q 6:59: Ole Miss not wasting any time answering, which is going to make things tough for Razorbacks to make a comeback and exactly what they should do. The Mayor of Oxford, JJ Pegues, adds to the scoring parade after a 79-yard drive in six plays with the big play being a 58-yard pass to Cayden Lee. Rebels 49, Hogs 17

3Q 4:48: Okay, Watkins is officially having a career day in this game. He gets a 62-yard scoring pass from Dart and continues to pile up yardage and points. Nobody is even noticing Tre Harris wasn’t on the field, continuing to improve his injury. Both teams’ defenses may be starting to relax a little. Rebels 56, Hogs 17

3Q 2:22: Razorbacks respond with a seven-play, 75-yard drive and Rodney Hill scores from 2 yards out, cutting it to a four-score game. Rebels 56, Hogs 24

4Q 6:47: With Dart out to keep him from getting banged up in a blowout, backup quarterback Austin Simmons comes in and finishes off an 80-yard drive in 10 plays with a 12-yard scoring pass to Wright, his second touchdown of the day. This time, though, the tight end didn’t hurl the ball 70 feet in the air to draw a penalty. Rebels 63, Hogs 24

4Q 3:14: Razorbacks get a late touchdown that Lane Kiffin will use as a teaching point on a 23-yard pass from Singleton to tight end Luke Hasz, who split defenders in the secondary. It won’t affect anything with the result. Rebels 63, Hogs 31