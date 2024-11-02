Ole Miss Dominates Arkansas 63-31 On Record-Setting Day

QB Jaxson Dart threw six touchdowns against the Razorbacks, tying the school record with Eli Manning and Matt Corrall.

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – No. 19 Ole Miss’s players and coaches aren’t oblivious to their chances at achieving their goal of making the College Football Playoff.

The Rebels need to win their final four games and the big game in that mix is against No. 2 Georgia. But first, Ole Miss had to handle business against a better-than-expected Arkansas.

Ole Miss dominated the Razorbacks in a 63-31 victory that also saw Ole Miss lead 35-10 at halftime. That sets up next week’s showdown with Georgia (assuming the Bulldogs beat Florida in the afternoon window of games).

Jaxson Dart tied the school record with six touchdown passes against Arkansas, five of those touchdowns went to Jordan Watkins. Watkins had eight total catches for 254 yards.

Fans got an idea for the type of game they were in for after both team’s first possessions. Ole Miss took the opening kickoff down the field, but turned the ball over and a failed fourth-and-goal. Three plays into the Razorbacks’ first possession, quarterback Taylen Green fumbled the snap in the end zone and Princley Umanmielen recovered it for a touchdown.

Arkansas closed the gap with a 55-yard field goal, making the score 7-3. But Dart would throw four touchdown passes in the second quarter, three of which were to Watkins, that allowed the Rebels to take a 25-point lead into halftime.

Dart and the Ole Miss offense didn’t slow up after halftime, either. Dart would throw two more touchdown passes, both to Watkins, and JJ Pegues scored another one-yard touchdown run. A pair of Arkansas touchdowns in the third quarter wasn’t enough to keep up with Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Pass Rush Stays Hot

Last week against Oklahoma, the Rebels recorded 10 sacks. The pass rush didn’t slow down against the Razorbacks.

The Ole Miss defense combined to record eight sacks against Arkansas, including one sacks that injured Green, the Razborbacks’ dual-threat quarterback. Green had just 16 rushing yards and 158 passing yards without a touchdown and the injury was a big reason for that.

Umanmielen and TJ Dottery each led the Rebels with two sacks. Zxavian Harris and Kam Franklin had one sack each and Suntarine Perkins, Jamarious Brown, Walter Nolen and William Echoles were all credited with a half sack.