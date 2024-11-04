Connect with us
Football

Where CBS’ Josh Pate Moves Ole Miss in Rankings After Win

National media folks praising Rebels’ 63-31 win over Arkansas that sets up gigantic game in Oxford against Georgia on Saturday

Published

7 hours ago

on

After a whopping 63-31 win that probably wasn’t as close as even that final score looks, it’s getting national attention.

On Josh Pate’s College Football Show, he broke down the matchup along with several keys that let to the result. What’s next for Arkansas? How good is Ole Miss? Could we see things click into place for a November run?

That starts Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Georgia that could launch the Rebels all the way near the top of the rankings and a pretty solid path the College Football Playoff.

Related Topics:
2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC