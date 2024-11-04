Football
Where CBS’ Josh Pate Moves Ole Miss in Rankings After Win
National media folks praising Rebels’ 63-31 win over Arkansas that sets up gigantic game in Oxford against Georgia on Saturday
After a whopping 63-31 win that probably wasn’t as close as even that final score looks, it’s getting national attention.
On Josh Pate’s College Football Show, he broke down the matchup along with several keys that let to the result. What’s next for Arkansas? How good is Ole Miss? Could we see things click into place for a November run?
That starts Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Georgia that could launch the Rebels all the way near the top of the rankings and a pretty solid path the College Football Playoff.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|2:30 PM
ABC
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC