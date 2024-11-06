Ole Miss Ranked 16th in CFP Committee’s Top 25: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss now knows where it stands in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee. But that knowledge doesn’t change much.

The Rebels (7-2, 3-2 SEC) were ranked No. 16 in the committee’s debut Top 25 rankings released Tuesday night. With the way the remainder of the rankings played out, the Rebels need to get to at least No. 11 in the rankings, one spot ahead of the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champions.

Ole Miss has just one path to make up those four spots and that’s, put simply, win its final three games. That task starts and ends with the committee’s third-ranked team, Georgia. If the Rebels can beat the Bulldogs, they still have a chance at making the playoff. Lose and the Rebels will start looking toward what bowl game invitation they’ll accept.

After Georgia, the Rebels will face Florida on the road and instate rival Mississippi State at home to conclude the regular season. Wins against two SEC teams in the bottom half of the standings won’t convince the committee of giving Ole Miss an at-large bid.

Essentially, the results released Tuesday night (that certainly weren’t overshadowed by some other event involving votes) told Ole Miss what it already knew: win, and you’re in.

"People say how unbelievable and enjoyable this whole thing must be. But watching your children play quarterback, putting themselves on the line every game, getting smacked around and bloodied up… it's very, very hard."

