Georgia at Ole Miss Availability Report: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss had a league-high 26 players listed on its initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game against Georgia.

No. 3 Georgia will head into Oxford to face No. 16 Ole Miss with just six players listed on its initial availability report that was released Wednesday night.

Here’s the complete report for both the Rebels and Bulldogs:

Georgia at Ole Miss Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss Rebels

Out

WR Izaiah Hartrup

RB Henry Parrish Jr.

RB Logan Diggs

Doubtful

RB Matt Jones

WR Tre Harris

WR Jordan Watkins

OL Jayden Williams

OL Caleb Warren

Questionable

DE Jared Ivey

S Yam Banks

WR Cayden Lee

S Jadon Canady

DT JJ Pegues

OL Reece McIntyre

OL Jeremy James

Probable

DE Princely Umanmielen

DT Walter Nolen

LB Suntarine Perkins

LB TJ Dottery

TE Dae’Quan Wright

CB Cedrick Beavers

S Andy Jaffe

RB Rashad Amos

OL Micah Pettus

OL Nate Kalepo

TE Caden Prieskorn

Georgia Bulldogs

Out

CB Roderick Robinson II

WR Anthony Evans III

RB Branson Robinson

DL Joseph Jonh-Ajonye

Questionable

ILB Smael Mondon Jr.

Probably

DL Jordan Hall

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

No games scheduled.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Tallahassee, Fla.

Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Athens, Ga.

Did You Notice?

Join Brandon Turnage in his journey back home to Oxford tonight at 6 p.m. CT on #TheSeason 🎥 pic.twitter.com/HK1QRFzGLr — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 6, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“With Eli – and all of my sons – I wanted to impress that as they grow older, they are going to have important decisions to make and at decision time, you can’t be 100% perfect, but try to evaluate things and do what’s right.”

We’ll Leave You With This