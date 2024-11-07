Connect with us

Georgia at Ole Miss Availability Report: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game.

Published

6 hours ago

on

Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues (89) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas
Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle JJ Pegues (89) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after scoring a rushing touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Ole Miss had a league-high 26 players listed on its initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game against Georgia.

No. 3 Georgia will head into Oxford to face No. 16 Ole Miss with just six players listed on its initial availability report that was released Wednesday night.

Here’s the complete report for both the Rebels and Bulldogs:

Georgia at Ole Miss Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss Rebels

Out

  • WR Izaiah Hartrup
  • RB Henry Parrish Jr.
  • RB Logan Diggs

Doubtful

  • RB Matt Jones
  • WR Tre Harris
  • WR Jordan Watkins
  • OL Jayden Williams
  • OL Caleb Warren

Questionable

  • DE Jared Ivey
  • S Yam Banks
  • WR Cayden Lee
  • S Jadon Canady
  • DT JJ Pegues
  • OL Reece McIntyre
  • OL Jeremy James

Probable

  • DE Princely Umanmielen
  • DT Walter Nolen
  • LB Suntarine Perkins
  • LB TJ Dottery
  • TE Dae’Quan Wright
  • CB Cedrick Beavers
  • S Andy Jaffe
  • RB Rashad Amos
  • OL Micah Pettus
  • OL Nate Kalepo
  • TE Caden Prieskorn

Georgia Bulldogs

Out

  • CB Roderick Robinson II
  • WR Anthony Evans III
  • RB Branson Robinson
  • DL Joseph Jonh-Ajonye

Questionable

  • ILB Smael Mondon Jr.

Probably

  • DL Jordan Hall

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

No games scheduled.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Tallahassee, Fla.

Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Athens, Ga.

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“With Eli – and all of my sons – I wanted to impress that as they grow older, they are going to have important decisions to make and at decision time, you can’t be 100% perfect, but try to evaluate things and do what’s right.”

We’ll Leave You With This

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC