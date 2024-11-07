Football
Georgia at Ole Miss Availability Report: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game.
Ole Miss had a league-high 26 players listed on its initial Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday’s game against Georgia.
No. 3 Georgia will head into Oxford to face No. 16 Ole Miss with just six players listed on its initial availability report that was released Wednesday night.
Here’s the complete report for both the Rebels and Bulldogs:
Georgia at Ole Miss Student-Athlete Availability Report
Ole Miss Rebels
Out
- WR Izaiah Hartrup
- RB Henry Parrish Jr.
- RB Logan Diggs
Doubtful
- RB Matt Jones
- WR Tre Harris
- WR Jordan Watkins
- OL Jayden Williams
- OL Caleb Warren
Questionable
- DE Jared Ivey
- S Yam Banks
- WR Cayden Lee
- S Jadon Canady
- DT JJ Pegues
- OL Reece McIntyre
- OL Jeremy James
Probable
- DE Princely Umanmielen
- DT Walter Nolen
- LB Suntarine Perkins
- LB TJ Dottery
- TE Dae’Quan Wright
- CB Cedrick Beavers
- S Andy Jaffe
- RB Rashad Amos
- OL Micah Pettus
- OL Nate Kalepo
- TE Caden Prieskorn
Georgia Bulldogs
Out
- CB Roderick Robinson II
- WR Anthony Evans III
- RB Branson Robinson
- DL Joseph Jonh-Ajonye
Questionable
- ILB Smael Mondon Jr.
Probably
- DL Jordan Hall
Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results
No games scheduled.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Tallahassee, Fla.
Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectionals, Athens, Ga.
Did You Notice?
Join Brandon Turnage in his journey back home to Oxford tonight at 6 p.m. CT on #TheSeason 🎥 pic.twitter.com/HK1QRFzGLr
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 6, 2024
ONLY Duo with 30+ QB Pressures😈@OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/v5vW362u3a
— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 6, 2024
Thank You STUDENTS!@UMClubRed x #HottyToddy https://t.co/swsnuSuCUU pic.twitter.com/RQ5Ow5v4eD
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) November 6, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“With Eli – and all of my sons – I wanted to impress that as they grow older, they are going to have important decisions to make and at decision time, you can’t be 100% perfect, but try to evaluate things and do what’s right.”
We’ll Leave You With This
Love this!!! 🧘♀️ pic.twitter.com/rGnXmHyR7P
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 6, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|2:30 PM
ABC
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC