Backup quarterback leads Rebels to tie game with Georgia early

Rebels give up interception on third play of the game and Georgia gets early first strike with Dart going out

29 mins ago

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) walks toward the tunnel during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss couldn’t have a great weather afternoon for one of the biggest games in recent memory Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway. The rain is coming down in varying degrees.

The No. 16 Rebels still have hopes of making the 12-team playoff, but standing in the way is the No. 5 Bulldogs. On top of the rain, Ole Miss is going to have to play without running back Henry Parish Jr. and top wide receiver Tre Harris, both hampered by injuries.

1Q 10:32: The Rebels didn’t get off to the greatest start with quarterback Jackson Dart throwing an interception on the first third down of the game when he overthrew tight end Dae’Quan Wright over the middle. It gave Georgia only 21 yards to go for a score. Nate Frazier got in over the right side on fourth down from the 2 and an early lead. Dart was headed to the locker room for medical evaluation after being injured on the interception. Bulldogs 7, Rebels 0

1Q 6:53: Ole Miss did just fine with backup quarterback Austin Simmons coming into the game. He showed late in the 63-31 win over Arkansas last week he could play and Ulysses Bentley IV blew up the middle to score from 9 yards out. The Rebels answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive as Simmons was 5-of-6 passing, including a fourth-and-1 slant pass to Cayden Lee to keep the drive going. Rebels 7, Bulldogs 7

1Q 3:01: Georgia couldn’t handle a squibbed kickoff and ended up going three-and-out, giving Ole Miss the ball back at midfield. With Dart back in the game, but limping very obviously, he was overthrowing some passes and got down to the Bulldogs’ 6 and settled for a 23-yard field goal by Caden Davis. Rebel 10, Bulldogs 7

