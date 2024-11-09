Connect with us

Football

The Square already partying with goalposts after Ole Miss win

Social media captures fans hustling goalposts from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to The Square downtown as the celebration after win over Georgia

Published

7 hours ago

on

Ole Miss fans attempt to tear down the goal post after defeating Georgia
Ole Miss Rebels fans attempt to tear down the goal post after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

OXFORD, Miss. — Because of the proximity of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Square it hasn’t taken long to get the goalposts down and be the centerpiece for partying. That was bound to happen after Ole Miss shocked No. 2 Georgia, 28-10, on Saturday afternoon.

Social media, of course, had most of the videos and pictures of the scene. It was a wild one already within an hour of the game ending because the goal posts came down quickly with thousands of fans flooding the field even before it officially ended.

While the Bulldogs were a slight favorite to win the game, Ole Miss winning wasn’t a huge surprise. Dominating nearly all of the game the way Rebels quarterback and the defense did was a surprise. Georgia was a team many were expecting to be in the College Football Playoff. Now Ole Miss moves into that category.

But it appears everyone was prepared in advance for the Rebels to win. Even the Oxford Police Department knew what to expect after a win like that.

