Football
WATCH: Rebels coach Lane Kiffin on picking up huge win over Georgia
Win for No. 16 Ole Miss that keeps all of their preseason goals in front of them after downing Georgia
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|2:30 PM
ABC
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC