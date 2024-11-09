Connect with us
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Football

WATCH: Rebels coach Lane Kiffin on picking up huge win over Georgia

Win for No. 16 Ole Miss that keeps all of their preseason goals in front of them after downing Georgia

Published

7 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — It was a win for No. 16 Ole Miss that keeps all of their preseason goals in front of them after downing No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night. Watch the complete press conference with Rebels coach Lane Kiffin after 28-10 win.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC