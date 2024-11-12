Ole Miss Flips Auburn Recruit: Rebel Roundup

It’s a great week to be an Ole Miss football fan.

The Rebels beat then-No. 3 Georgia in convincing fashion Saturday, had the biggest leap in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 16 to 10 and now the Rebels have flipped a three-star recruit away from another SEC School.

Fort Walton Beach, Fla. native Dante Core flipped his commitment from Auburn to Ole Miss the four-star recruit announced Monday. Core is a three-star prospect rated as the nation’s No. 57 cornerback and No. 84 prospect in the state of Florida’s 2025 class. He chose Ole Miss over SEC offers from LSU, Missouri, Mississippi State and Tennessee, as well as Boston College, South Florida, Iowa State, Minnesota, Liberty, Tulane, Troy, Toledo, Rutgers, NC State, East Carolina, Charlotte, Arkansas State, Appalachian State and others.

Core’s commitment gives the Rebels the No. 19 2025 recruiting class in the nation and No. 10 amongst SEC teams, according to On3.com’s rankings. In last month’s ESPN recruiting class rankings, Ole Miss was ranked No. 29, but that should change in the next edition of the rankings.

