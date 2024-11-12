Football
Ole Miss Flips Auburn Recruit: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebels flipping a recruit from Auburn.
It’s a great week to be an Ole Miss football fan.
The Rebels beat then-No. 3 Georgia in convincing fashion Saturday, had the biggest leap in the AP Top 25 Poll from No. 16 to 10 and now the Rebels have flipped a three-star recruit away from another SEC School.
What it do Rebel nation !? 🦈 @Lane_Kiffin @CoachGolding @CoachB_BROWN @OM_Recruiting38 pic.twitter.com/2ollfp2Uh4
— Dante core (@Dante_Core3) November 11, 2024
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. native Dante Core flipped his commitment from Auburn to Ole Miss the four-star recruit announced Monday. Core is a three-star prospect rated as the nation’s No. 57 cornerback and No. 84 prospect in the state of Florida’s 2025 class. He chose Ole Miss over SEC offers from LSU, Missouri, Mississippi State and Tennessee, as well as Boston College, South Florida, Iowa State, Minnesota, Liberty, Tulane, Troy, Toledo, Rutgers, NC State, East Carolina, Charlotte, Arkansas State, Appalachian State and others.
Core’s commitment gives the Rebels the No. 19 2025 recruiting class in the nation and No. 10 amongst SEC teams, according to On3.com’s rankings. In last month’s ESPN recruiting class rankings, Ole Miss was ranked No. 29, but that should change in the next edition of the rankings.
Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Men’s Basketball: South Alabama at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
REBS! BY! 61! 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/g1468o5S51
— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) November 10, 2024
SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week@jared_ivey1595 | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/MXoyff0W1L
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 11, 2024
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“You can’t be 100 percent perfect, but try to evaluate things and do what’s right. If you just make every effort to do the right thing, you’ll come out ok. It comes down to priorities and making good decisions.”
We’ll Leave You With This
Lane Kiffin talks about his daughter, Landry, hugging him after the Rebels’ win over Georgia. He also recalls her role in him not leaving for the Auburn job. ❤️💙
“It was a cool moment…Just for her to hug me and say, ‘Pops would be really proud of you.’ It was a special… pic.twitter.com/vvyZbH5B6U
— The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) November 11, 2024
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC