BREAKING: Rebels flip major target from SEC rival

OXFORD, Miss. — Coach Lane Kiffin secured a commitment flip from one of the nation’s best wide receivers in the 2025 class Wednesday morning.

5-star wideout Caleb Cunningham flipped his pledge from Kalen DeBoer and Alabama after taking a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend as it defeated a top-five Georgia team 28-10. Cunningham is the No. 16 prospect, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi for 2025, according to 247sports.

As a multi-sport athlete jumped onto the national scene as a junior when he recorded a school record 48 receptions for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns for Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound speedster holds 26 offers across the country and was one of the most sought after targets around the country with 13 SEC programs extending scholarship offers.

Cunningham now becomes the second-highest rated commitment of the Lane Kiffin era with the Rebels behind class of 2023 linebacker Suntraine Perkins. One reason the Mississippi product considered flipping to the Rebels is likely due to its explosive offense as it ranks No. 2 nationally with 549 yards each game and No. 5 with 41 points per game.

Wide receiver Tre Harris has been in and out of the lineup this season with injuries but still ranks No. 4 nationally with 987 yards and six touchdowns despite just playing seven games for the Rebels.

National Signing Day for high school football players begins Dec. 4 which is the earliest schedule date since the early signing period was implemented following the 2017 season.