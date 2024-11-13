Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey wins another weekly award: Rebel Roundup

No. 11 Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey has racked up a pair of prestigious weekly awards following the Rebels’ dominant win against No. 12 Georgia.

Ivey was named the Football Writers Association of America Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for games during the weekend of Nov. 9, as announced by the FWAA on Tuesday.

Ivey and teammate Princely Umanmielen were named the SEC Defensive Linemen of the Week after holding a Kirby Smart-led Georgia to its fewest points scored (10), fewest total yards and fewest rushing yards (59).

Ivey had seven tackles against Georgia, as well as two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. He now has 16 sacks in his Ole Miss career, moving him into ninth all-time. Ivey has recorded 31 total tackles (19 solo) this season along with 9.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, four QB hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Per PFF, Ivey ranks as the No. 14 defender overall in the FBS at an 88.7 grade – as well as the No. 10 pass rusher overall at an 89.2 grade. Among just edge defenders, Ivey ranks fifth in pass rushing and sixth overall.

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss 64, South Alabama 54

Ole Miss football was ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff Committee’s latest rankings

🚫🐀☠️@CFBPlayoff | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/kqqQOoFzxK — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 13, 2024

Senior guard Sean Pedulla scored 27 points and hit a career-high seven threes as No. 25 Ole Miss defeated South Alabama 64-54, in Tuesday’s throwback game at the C.M. “Tad” Smith Coliseum. Ole Miss (3-0) came out of the gates hot with Pedulla connecting on five first-half triples. He led all scorers with 19 points in the first 20 minutes of action on 60.0 percent shooting (6-for-10). Judah Brown had 10 in the first half for South Alabama (1-2) as the Rebels took a 38-26 lead into the break.

“People are just so passionate about football in the South. Great rivalries through the years. Unbelievable rivalries. It’s healthy.”

