Connect with us
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Basketball

WATCH: Complete press conference with Rebels’ Dean, Scott

Rebels KK Dean and Madison Scott with media on what they are expecting on road against Delaware State

Published

9 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — What key Ole Miss players see in game against Delaware State on Thursday night on the road in a game starting at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC