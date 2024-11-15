Connect with us
Football

Is Jaxson Dart the best quarterback in the nation? Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics.

Published

8 hours ago

on

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart in game against Arkansas

Does Ole Miss have the best quarterback in college football this season?

The easy answer is no. Jaxson Dart and the Rebels lost twice to Kentucky and LSU and there’s two other quarterbacks without any losses.

But a more complicated answer could be a yes.

This week Dart was announced as a Top 5 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award that is given to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class based on player performance on-and-off the field.

The other four finalists are Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Kurtis Rourke (Indiana), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Cam Ward (Miami).

Gabriel and Rourke are the two undefeated quarterbacks this season on the list. Ward has one loss and both Dart and Sanders have two. If wins are all that matters, Gabriel is best quarterback since he’s 10-0 and leading the No. 1 team in the nation. That’s your simple answer.

But stats are what complicate the answer. Gabriel’s stats are out ranked by other Golden Arm finalists (although he ranks in the top in most passing stats), specifically Dart and Ward. Here are the 2024 stats for each player, but we’re going to keep it anonymous:

  • Player A: 3,494 yards, 32 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage, 174.0 passer rating; 182 rush yards, 3 TDs
  • Player B: 3,409 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs, 70.8 completion percentage, 188.6 passer rating; 304 yards, 3 TDs
  • Player C: 2,848 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs, 74.1 completion percentage, 168.4 passer rating; 148 rush yards, 6 TDs

Which stat line do you consider the best, so far, this season? Player A has more yards and touchdowns, but Players B and C are more efficient and effective.

If you knew Player A was Gabriel leading the 10-0 Ducks, he’d be the obvious choice, right? However, that’s Ward and the 9-1 Hurricanes.

Player B is Dart and Player C is Gabriel.

So, now who is the best quarterback in the nation?

It’s not an easy question answer, but Dart has as good as an argument as any other quarterback in college football.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 80, Delaware State 42

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Cross Country: NCAA South Regional, Tallahassee, Fla. 7:30 a.m., ESPN+

Volleyball: Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

  • Ole Miss men’s tennis announced the signing of Queenstown, New Zealand-native Kai Milburn on Thursday. Milburn boasts a successful junior’s career, where he ranked as high as 137 in the ITF Juniors rankings, earned a career record of 54-32 in singles, and has an ITF combined ranking of 141.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“I’m as proud as the next guy, but I’ve always been a little skeptical of the daddies who walk around talking about what great athletes their kids are.”

We’ll Leave You With This

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC