Is Jaxson Dart the best quarterback in the nation? Rebel Roundup

Does Ole Miss have the best quarterback in college football this season?

The easy answer is no. Jaxson Dart and the Rebels lost twice to Kentucky and LSU and there’s two other quarterbacks without any losses.

But a more complicated answer could be a yes.

This week Dart was announced as a Top 5 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award that is given to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class based on player performance on-and-off the field.

The other four finalists are Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Kurtis Rourke (Indiana), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Cam Ward (Miami).

Gabriel and Rourke are the two undefeated quarterbacks this season on the list. Ward has one loss and both Dart and Sanders have two. If wins are all that matters, Gabriel is best quarterback since he’s 10-0 and leading the No. 1 team in the nation. That’s your simple answer.

But stats are what complicate the answer. Gabriel’s stats are out ranked by other Golden Arm finalists (although he ranks in the top in most passing stats), specifically Dart and Ward. Here are the 2024 stats for each player, but we’re going to keep it anonymous:

Player A: 3,494 yards, 32 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage, 174.0 passer rating; 182 rush yards, 3 TDs

3,494 yards, 32 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.8 completion percentage, 174.0 passer rating; 182 rush yards, 3 TDs Player B: 3,409 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs, 70.8 completion percentage, 188.6 passer rating; 304 yards, 3 TDs

3,409 yards, 22 TDs, 4 INTs, 70.8 completion percentage, 188.6 passer rating; 304 yards, 3 TDs Player C: 2,848 yards, 22 TDs, 5 INTs, 74.1 completion percentage, 168.4 passer rating; 148 rush yards, 6 TDs

Which stat line do you consider the best, so far, this season? Player A has more yards and touchdowns, but Players B and C are more efficient and effective.

If you knew Player A was Gabriel leading the 10-0 Ducks, he’d be the obvious choice, right? However, that’s Ward and the 9-1 Hurricanes.

Player B is Dart and Player C is Gabriel.

So, now who is the best quarterback in the nation?

.@TomFornelli's QB power rankings heading into Week 12 👀@OleMissFB QB Jaxson Dart takes the No. 1 spot after taking down Georgia. Full breakdown 🔗 https://t.co/3tSgpPcEPc pic.twitter.com/VFvCoh90oN — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 13, 2024

It’s not an easy question answer, but Dart has as good as an argument as any other quarterback in college football.

